Bad Bunny Belts Out ‘Booker T’ Alongside The Wrestler During His Dream WWE Royal Rumble Performance

Bad Bunny took over the WWE Royal Rumble stage at the WWE ThunderDome for his dream performance on Sunday, Jan. 31.

The rapper was joined by Booker T himself to belt out his song about the pro-wrestling star.

The wrestler even closed the energetic set with his catchphrase, “Can you dig it, sucka?”

Bad Bunny sings about staying at the top of his game just like the wrestler in the track.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” the musician previously said in a statement, according to Billboard. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

The Puerto Rican star even ended up getting into a match with the Miz after storming the ring. See what happened in the clip below.