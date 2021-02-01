Luke Combs Teams Up With Billy Strings On First Bluegrass Song ‘The Great Divide’

Luke Combs is back with new music.

Teaming up with guitar phenom Billy Strings, the country superstar addresses the cultural rift in the United States with his first bluegrass song “The Great Divide”.

“We’re all so far, so far apart now / It’s as deep as it is wide / We’re about to fall apart now / If we can’t reach the other side / We gotta find a way across the great divide,” sings Combs in the all-acoustic tune.

In a video to fans on Monday, the “Forever After All” singer shared the inspiration for the new song and revealed he would eventually like to record an entire bluegrass album.

“Something that I’ve always wanted to do is write and put out a bluegrass album. This is a song that was supposed to be a part of that project. It’s not a lead single or a lead-in to that project yet, because that is not done. But it felt like the right time to put this song out,” explains Combs.

“When we wrote it, there were a lot of crazy things going on in the world. There’s still a lot of crazy things going on in the world. And I just felt like I had some stuff to say. It’s not meant to be political. It’s not meant to try and tell you what to think or tell you how to believe. That’s not my job. It’s just a guy kinda saying the way he was feeling when he wrote it.”

Strings adds: “This song is our interpretation of the conflicts and tension we had been witnessing/ experiencing around the time we wrote it. We wanted to shine a little light on the situation and offer a bit of hope during what has been a tough time for many.”

“The Great Divide” marks the singer’s first release since dropping the deluxe edition of his second album What You See Is What You Get in October 2020.