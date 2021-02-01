Donny Boaz Makes Sudden Exit From ‘The Young And The Restless’

A sad farewell to a fan favourite.

Donny Boaz is leaving Global’s “The Young and The Restless” after two years playing Chance Chancellor.

ET Canada has confirmed that Monday’s episode of “Y&R” will be Donny’s last airdate in the United States. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Boaz shared the news on Sunday in an Instagram post, writing, “Sad news: Tomorrow, Monday, 02/01/21, as of now… will be my last air date on ‘The Young and The Restless.’ Here’s what I know… I was told that Chance is NOT being replaced or killed off. He’s just not gonna be there anymore.”

Boaz continued, “Overall, I am grateful and thankful for this amazing opportunity. I know that I’m walking away from this better at my craft than before I started.”

Boaz also thanked the fans, his cast mates, crew, and, in particular, Melissa Ordway, who plays his wife, Abby. “I know I said I wanted us to be the greatest daytime TV couple ever,” Boaz said of Orway, adding, “I aimed high, I’m sorry we didn’t get to see it through. Working with you has been my absolute pleasure and I can easily say that you are one of the greatest actresses I’ve ever had the privilege to work with. You deserve an Emmy… this year.”

Boaz concluded his post by saying “that’s a wrap. I am now a free agent. Time to get to work.”

Boaz appeared in 108 episodes of “The Young and The Restless”. He has also made appearances on “P-Valley,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Lucifer.”

“Y&R” airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET on Global.