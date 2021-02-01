Vinny Guadagnino Pranks ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars Snooki, JWoww, And More

Vinny Guadagnino is a little busy right now.

On Sunday, the “Jersey Shore” star shared a video on TikTok of a prank he pulled on his castmates.

In the clip, Guadagnino starts by calling Deena Cortese. When she picks up he immediately tells her, “I’m kind of busy right now, can I call you right back?”

A confused Cortese responds, “Wait, did you call me?”

Next up, Guadagnino dials up Jenni “JWoww” Farley, pulling the same prank, though JWoww quickly catches on, telling him, “You f**king asshole,” before he hangs up.

The reality star then pranks co-stars Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Calling up Angelina Pivarnick, Guadagnino got more intense, telling her, “Dude, I’m f**king busy. Can I call you back?”

“Why? What? You’re so annoying!” Pivarnick replied.