‘RHOA’: Porsha Williams Goes After Kenya Moore’s ‘Fake’ Butt: ‘It’s Not Her A**’

Porsha Williams is not putting the Kenya Moore “butt” talk to bed.

Following the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”, Williams joined Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” and brought up the recent discussion about Moore’s behind, as it was brought up again on the hit reality series.

“I talk about your fake butt and your skin,” fellow housewife Marlo Hampton said during the episode. Moore replied, “I don’t have a fake butt!”

But Cohen needed to get to the bottom of it all.

“I thought we all had figured this out years ago,” Williams replied. “It’s not her ass. That’s it. Stop asking, it’s not her ass.”

“Whose is it?” Cohen asked.

“I don’t know what’s in there,” she insisted. “All I know is that it is, it’s ready to go back to where it came from.”

Questions about Moore’s butt have continually come up during her time on the show, starting off with both Phaedra Parks and NeNe Leakes. The pair threw injection accusations her way while on the show.

“RHOA” airs Sundays on Slice.