Angelina Jolie Admits The Past Few Years Have Been ‘Pretty Hard’: ‘I’ve Been Focusing On Healing Our Family’

Angelina Jolie discusses turning 50, the pandemic, family life, and more in a new interview with British Vogue.

The 45-year-old, who shares Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt, talks about living in the former estate of film legend Cecil B DeMille.

She tells the mag, “I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away. I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out. I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time.”

Jolie, who was married to Pitt in 2014-2019, says whether she’s at a happy stage of her life, “I don’t know. The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.

“But I’m not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it. I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my 40s than I did when I was younger. Maybe because… I don’t know… maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me.”

The actress says of turning 50 in five years: “I’m looking forward to my 50s – I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my 50s.

“Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself.’ And I thought, God, isn’t that funny? There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.”

Jolie then discusses what a typical day for her family is like: “Well, I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, travelling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all.”

She adds of the future: “I’m feeling that I’ve come through a few things. I’m trying to be hopeful. I think this is something we’ve all discovered through the pandemic.”

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, February 5.