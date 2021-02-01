Dustin Diamond Dies At 44 Following Short Battle With Cancer

“Saved By The Bell” star Dustin Diamond has died following a short battle with cancer.

Best known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved By The Bell”, Diamond died on Monday, Feb. 1. He was 44. The news comes just three weeks after Diamond revealed he had stage 4 cancer that had metasticized. The actor was hospitalized in Florida earlier this month after experiencing severe body pains.

A rep for the actor confirmed his death to ET Canada.

“We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021, due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” the statement reads.

“Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other people’s emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too—a strength and a flaw, all in one,” the statement adds.

Diamond reportedly had a history of cancer in his family. His mother died from breast cancer.

His “Saved By The Bell” family is reacting to his death, with Mark-Paul Gosselaar telling ET Canada, “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen posted tributes to Diamond on social media.

Aside from “Saved By The Bell”, Diamond was a familiar face in reality TV with appearances on “Celebrity Big Brother”, “Celebrity Fit Club”, and “Celebrity Boxing”.

Fans took to Twitter to pay their respects to Diamond and thank the actor for embodying one of television’s greatest nerds on “Saved By The Bell”.

