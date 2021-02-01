Chloe Bailey Talks Being Sexualized On Social Media In Emotional ‘Instagram Live’

Chloe Bailey is getting candid about the disrespectful ways people have treated her on social media.

In an Instagram Live on Sunday night, the Chloe x Halle singer discussed the reaction to a video she posted on Saturday in which she appears burning sage in underwear and a T-shirt. The point of the video, Chloe says, was to “spread positive vibes,” but many focused solely on Chloe’s physical appearance.

During the Instagram Live, Chloe told her followers, “For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santo and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes.'”

the way y’all disrespected chloe bailey enough to have her address her being herself on live is sad, thank god she’s secure with herself and only doing it FOR herself. pic.twitter.com/3dgtws7qvp — christianˣ (@UNGODLYERA) February 1, 2021

Referring to the conversation centered upon her body, Chloe added, “I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one seconds, two seconds…’ And I feel like I’ve shown my ass more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December. Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so… I don’t know.”

As for why she decided to speak on the subject, Chloe explained, “I just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside.” She added, “And it’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being, quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way.”

Chloe was met with a wave of support from her legion of celebrity fans following her livestream. Halle Berry tweeted her support:

Sending lots of love to Chloe ❤️ Keep doing you @chloexhalle — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 1, 2021

Rapper Wale also rallied behind Chloe:

We love you and we got ya back Chloe 💙💙💙 https://t.co/J9wzuoMqpk — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2021

Gabrielle Union’s message of support was perhaps most powerful of all. Referring to the Instagram Live, Union tweeted:

Perfectly said. Feel this 🖤 and know we gotchu. @chloexhalle please continue to fly. Soaring while under attack is hard asf but you are not alone. Never alone. We gotchu. Keep shining! https://t.co/RgtDYV0dg9 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 1, 2021

Ava DuVernay and Meghan Trainor were also among the celebs offering Chloe support.

.@chloexhalle, When you wrote WARRIOR for “Wrinkle In Time,” you sang: “Yes, I am a warrior. There's no need to worry, love. Look around it's glorious. Close your eyes and taste the sun. You know where to find me.” Stay in the sun, Lil Sis. You got this.pic.twitter.com/nA3dMrJnxX — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 1, 2021