Chris Hemsworth & Chris Pratt Spotted In Costume Filming ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

By Corey Atad.

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt. Photo: CP Images
The worlds of “Thor” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” are colliding.

On Monday, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted together in costume on the set of the upcoming sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Sydney, Australia.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt. Photo: Backgrid
Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn were also spotted in full costume as their characters Nebula and Kraglin Obfonteri.

Karen Gillan. Photo: Backgrid
Due for release on May 5, 2022, the fourth film in the “Thor” franchise picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, in which Thor was joined by the characters from “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

Sean Gunn. Photo: Backgrid
The film will also see Natalie Portman return to the franchise, picking up the hammer to become Thor herself.

