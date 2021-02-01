Chris Hemsworth & Chris Pratt Spotted In Costume Filming ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

The worlds of “Thor” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” are colliding.

On Monday, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted together in costume on the set of the upcoming sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Sydney, Australia.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt. Photo: Backgrid

RELATED: Matt Damon Quarantines In Australia For ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Role

Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn were also spotted in full costume as their characters Nebula and Kraglin Obfonteri.

Karen Gillan. Photo: Backgrid

Due for release on May 5, 2022, the fourth film in the “Thor” franchise picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, in which Thor was joined by the characters from “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

Sean Gunn. Photo: Backgrid

RELATED: Karen Gillan Confirms Her ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Character Will Return In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

The film will also see Natalie Portman return to the franchise, picking up the hammer to become Thor herself.