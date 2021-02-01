Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Her Most Listened To Artist, Other Than Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas may be on the top of every one of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s playlists, but there’s another artist’s name she calls out almost as much when making song requests.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Chopra reveals some of her favourite everyday things and who she listens to the most besides her hubby.

Like many, Chopra-Jonas is a big fan of The Weeknd, who had an amazing year with the release of his last album After Hours. However, there was controversy in November when that same album didn’t receive any Grammy nominations despite its commercial success.

Not surprisingly, Chopra also shared that she FaceTimes the most with Jonas. Also phone-related, she says her lock screen is a photo of her husband and her dogs, and that her favourite photo in her camera roll is a photo from her wedding. We’re sensing a theme …

In other categories, Chopra-Jonas says her favourite emojis are the lipstick kiss and crying-laughing face, and that the app she’d most like to delete but can’t is the game Golf Clash.

You can read the rest of Chopra-Jonas’s favourite things over at WSJ. Magazine,