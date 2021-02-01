Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Silence Amid Armie Hammer Scandal

Elizabeth Chambers is addressing the ongoing scandal involving her ex-husband Armie Hammer.

Earlier this year, Hammer was the subject of multiple reports from women alleging the actor sent graphic sexual messages to them through Instagram. One woman, via Variety, claimed the actor described himself as “100% a cannibal” who wanted to “drink your blood.”

The new reports came just months after the pair announced their divorce in July 2020. They were married for 10 years.

RELATED: Armie Hammer Exits Another Movie After Alleged Messages Leaked

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated,” she began in a lengthy post to social media. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters.”

She added, “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

RELATED: Armie Hammer, Gary Oldman And More Star In Opioid Drama ‘Crisis’

Chambers also said she will no longer be commenting on the matter.

Following the ongoing reports, Hammer has stepped down from two upcoming movies, including “Shotgun Wedding” next to Jennifer Lopez. Of his decision, Hammer released a statement to ET Canada, reading, “I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

He also dropped out of “The Offer” — a look at the production of “The Godfather”.

Hammer and Chambers share two children: Harper Grace, 6, and Ford Armand, 4.