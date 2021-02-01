Wakanda Series For Disney+ In The Works From ‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler

The world of Wakanda is coming to Disney+.

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler has signed a five-year deal with Disney’s streaming site to develop television projects as part of his Proximity Media company. Coogler, who is also working on a big-screen sequel to “Black Panther”, will also create a TV series set in Wakanda, the fictional land of the “Black Panther” universe.

“It’s an honour to be partnering with the Walt Disney Company. Working with them on ‘Black Panther‘ was a dream come true,” Coogler says of the deal in a statement, via Deadline. “We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms.

“We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

Following the death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman in 2020, Coogler and Disney have both said his role will not be recast in the movie sequel or spinoffs.