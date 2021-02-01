Christine Chiu Of ‘Bling Empire’ Says Becoming A Reality TV Villain Has Been ‘Fabulous’

Christine Chiu is owning her status as TV’s newest bad girl.

Chiu is one of the stars of “Bling Empire“, Netflix’s docuseries about a group of rich Asian friends leading a life of luxury in Los Angeles.

Speaking to CNN about being viewed as the show’s villain, thanks to her rivalry with fellow cast member, Anna Shay, Chiu said, “From the production perspective, it achieved the goal, right? Because people were very vested in talking about this rivalry and people got a chuckle and a giggle and gas out of how petty rich people can be and these games we play on each other.

“So from the entertainment value perspective, I think it was fabulous.”

Aside from whisking her friends away on private jets, Chiu used the show as a platform to discuss her fertility struggle after taking over a decade to get pregnant.

“There were many parts that were incredibly real to me and very raw and very in the moment,” she said. “I know millions of couples are undergoing similar struggles or have undergone, and I wanted to be able to share our journey and to say that it’s OK and there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Chiu also responded to Shay’s claims that the pair have not spoken since the show wrapped.

“We went to dinner, I went to her birthday party. Remember there were a lot of people there,” Chiu claimed. “We went to dinner together with our best friends, our respective best friends, her two best friends, and my best friend.”

“I think maybe (Shay) has a lot going on and a lot of time has passed since we wrapped. So maybe she forgot, but part of me wants to be like, ‘Anna, hello, do you want me to send you the picture? You forgot you treated me to truffle pasta?'”