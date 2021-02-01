NatGeo Teases Dr. Anthony Fauci Documentary

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be the latest subject of a National Geographic documentary.

National Geographic Documentary Films announced the upcoming flick on Monday, revealing Emmy winners John Hoffman and Janet Tobias will direct the feature titled “Fauci”. NatGeo even shared a short teaser.

“Fauci” will share a glimpse at the life and career of the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, beginning with the AIDS pandemic in the 1980s and through SARS, Ebola, and now COVID-19.

“There is only one Dr. Fauci, and it is an incredible privilege to bring his inspiring, lifelong quest to cure disease and prevent outbreaks, to viewers around the world,” said Hoffman and Tobias of the release, via Deadline.

“This film will be an unprecedented, intimate portrait of our nation’s greatest public servant, whose relentless pursuit of truth and devotion to science has never been more important.”

NatGeo has yet to announce a premiere date.