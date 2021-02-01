Salma Hayek Says Hilaria Baldwin Is ‘Not A Bad Person’ Despite Spanish Heritage Controversy

Salma Hayek is the latest celeb to weigh in on the seemingly never-ending saga surrounding Hilaria Baldwin’s Spanish heritage.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live”, Hayek was asked what she thought of allegations that Baldwin had faked her Spanish accent.

“Oh my God. That is crazy,” Hayek said of all the controversy. “Like, you know what, because a lot of my friends ask me, ‘Oh, did you hear about this? Oh my God ….’ We all lie a little bit. She makes my friend happy.” Hayek became friends with Alec Baldwin after the pair worked together on “30 Rock”.

“She’s a good, she fooled me,” Hayek added. “And you know, I don’t care. She, I’m sorry. I know I don’t mean to betray or hurt anybody’s feelings. And I don’t know if it’s right or if it’s wrong and I don’t, I’m not gonna judge somebody just because of that one thing.”

Hayek continued, “I feel honoured that somebody wants to be, their alter ego it’s to be like something that is similar to my roots. It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because you know, I am Mexican Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother’s side are Spanish. I think she’s smart to want to be Spanish. We’re cool.”

Hayek called the whole affair a “bizarre story” but also said, “we all create our own character in life,” admitting that Hilaria’s case might be an “extreme” example. “She’s not, not a bad person, not a bad person, a good person, a good mother and a good wife,” Hayek declared.

“She makes my friend happy. She’s very kind to me. And that’s all I care about.

