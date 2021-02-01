Joss Stone Welcomes Baby Girl — See Her Beautiful Name

Joss Stone has become a first-time mom.

The 33-year-old singer and her musician boyfriend, Cody DaLuz, welcomed a baby girl last week.

The couple introduced their bundle of joy to fans during a Facebook Live on Sunday, Jan 31.

“I’ve a very special little bun that I’ve been making for…oh, took about nine months, and it’s cooked! It’s ready! So here’s one we made earlier,” said Stone, before DaLuz brought their newborn into the frame. “She’s so sweet! This is Violet Melissa DaLuz.”

After revealing that little Violet Melissa was born through C-section due to being breech, Stone joked that the birth was “Delightful.”

“Totally worth it. … She’s beautiful and we love her,” she added.

Although the couple didn’t know the sex of their baby until she arrived, DaLuz told fans that he “just had a feeling” they would have a girl from the very first ultrasound.