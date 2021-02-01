Amy Schumer Proudly Shows Off Her C-Section Scar, Earns Praise From Paris Hilton, Debra Messing

Amy Schumer is proud of her body, showing off her c-section scar in a mirror selfie.

“Feeling like my c section looks cute today!” the 39-year-old captioned the Instagram pic showing her covered, nude body in the mirror. Schumer gave birth to her son Gene in May 2019.

After Schumer showed off her scar, fans and celebs jumped in to show their support and shower her with praise.

“Feeling like my c section looks cute today! What a coincide,” singer Vanessa Carlton shared in the comments. She also received positive comments from Paris Hilton, Debra Messing, Cat Power and Nicole Richie.

Fans, too, showed their support, telling Schumer “scars are beautiful” and “that scar represents power, life, and healing” while other women thanked the comedian for helping them accept their own c-section scars.

Schumer previously detailed her difficulties with her pregnancy and birth on the “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast,” opening up about having hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that left the actress with constant nausea.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section. It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis. And that was really scary,” she said.