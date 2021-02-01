Chrissy Teigen Reminisces About Miami Fashion Week: I Was A ‘C-Class Naomi Campbell’

Chrissy Teigen has some not-so-fond memories of her time walking during Miami Fashion Week.

The model, 35, took to Instagram on Monday and reminisces about being a model in 2010. While sharing a number of runway looks, Teigen shared some of her experiences.

“Was talking about my days of Miami fashion week and how it was basically my equivalent of walking Paris couture,” she wrote.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Tooth’ Falls Out In A Fruit Roll-Up

Despite the less-than-fabulous environment, Teigen says she felt like a “C-class Naomi Campbell.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Reaction To Being One Of 11 People Followed By Joe Biden’s New @POTUS Twitter Account

Teigen also recalled “ordering enough food to take home to eat for the week cause the fashion show money would disappear with agency fees” and “sleeping in a two-bedroom at the Flamingo with 5 other girls, MEMORIES!”

Teigen modelled for a long time before meeting her now-husband John Legend in 2006. The pair hit it off on the set of his music video and later got engaged five years later.

The couple shares two children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.