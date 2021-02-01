Whoopi Goldberg And Joy Behar Get In Rare On-Air Disagreement During ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar came to blows during a rare disagreement about politics during Monday’s episode of “The View”.

The co-hosts got into a heated discussion about the dispute between U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for not informing him before doing an interview with a news station in his home state about the new COVID-19 stimulus package.

RELATED: Sunny Hostin Reveals On ‘The View’ That Both Of Her Husband’s Parents Died From COVID-19

MANCHIN SLAMS VP FOR PRESSURING SENATE: After Vice. Pres. Kamala Harris interviewed with a local West Virginia TV station to discuss the new COVID-19 stimulus package, Sen. Joe Manchin took issue over not receiving notice of her appearance – the co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/R0ohh8HIGh — The View (@TheView) February 1, 2021

Defending Harris, Goldberg said that Sen. Manchin “sounds a little bigoted.”

“Let me just point this out,” she began. “Joe, she is the vice president, she does not work for you, she doesn’t need your permission to go do this. When you talk like that, it sounds a little bigoted, like you think you have the right to tell her when she can and cannot come someplace.”

However, Behar didn’t quite see things in the same way.

“Well, you know, Joe Manchin is a Democrat, but he swings to the right. At this moment in time, the democrats need Joe Manchin more than Joe Manchin needs the democrats because he will always win in West Virginia taking middle of the road positions,” she argued. “He’s got an ego problem, I’ll grant you that. But the guy voted for impeachment, he voted for the ACA, he’s on the Democratic team — so I don’t think it’s a great idea alienating Joe Manchin, no matter how big his ego is.”

After doing a double-take, Goldberg replied, “I’m sorry, do you think she needed to speak to him before she went and gave this interview?”

RELATED: Meghan McCain Says The Capitol Riots ‘Would Have Killed’ Her Father John McCain If He Were Still Alive, Admits She Was In Tears Before Talking About It On ‘The View’

Behar answered, “I don’t know. I don’t know what the protocol — probably not.”

Goldberg quipped, “No, because she’s the vice president.”

Behar continued, “I get that, but we’re talking about politics. And like I just said, the democrats need Joe Manchin’s vote. He has a lot of power right now in the democratic party. That’s all I’m saying, it’s politics.”

Goldberg then asked for Meghan McCain’s opinion.

“I completely agree with Joy,” she said. “Yes she is the Vice President, but he’s still representing West Virginia. I was surprised that they didn’t do something in a bipartisan fashion … As Joy said, it’s just really stupid politics on behalf of Kamala’s part.”

RELATED: Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain She ‘Did Not Miss’ Her Following Return To ‘The View’, Fox News’ Janice Dean Comments

“Well, I think it’s really disrespectful politics,” replied Goldberg. “Yeah, we’re all seeing it differently.”