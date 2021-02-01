Tess Holliday Opens Up About Past ‘Abusive’ And ‘Toxic’ Marriage

Tess Holliday is sharing her experiences with an “abusive” relationship.

In a new emotional post shared on social media, the model, 35, alleged her marriage to ex Nick Holliday was “toxic.”

“Coming out of such an abusive, unhealthy, toxic marriage and finding love through my friendships and more importantly myself has been such a freeing experience,” Holliday wrote. “I’m choosing to share all of this with y’all because I know so many people are going through similar things.”

“I can’t say that it’s as easy as leaving, because for some, they don’t get that choice, it’s stolen from them. Not everyone gets to walk away (claw my way out in my case) and feel the sun kissing their skin, and I hold space for those that we have lost to intimate partner violence,” she continued. “I know how lucky I am, and it’s not something I take for granted. If you are in this situation, you are so loved and your feelings are valid, even if you can’t see that right now. This isn’t your fault.”

Tess wed Nick in 2015.

“Abuse is so subtle sometimes that it bleeds into our lives slowly, disguising itself as love.”

After sharing her story over the weekend, Tess admitted she “feels so free.”

While the pair have yet to officially divorce, last January, Tess told Parents magazine that Nick had been living in his native Australia since the previous September while “working on himself.”

They share two children, sons Bowie Juniper, 4, and Rylee.