Diddy Reveals Pandemic Helped Him ‘Get Closer’ To His Kids

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a “blessing” for Diddy, after helping him to become closer to his family.

The rapper joined legendary producer, Clive Davis, for a candid conversation during a virtual Pre-Grammy Gala benefitting MusiCares on Saturday night.

During the event, Diddy revealed how the pandemic has actually improved his life.

“For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn’t taking enough time for my family and for myself. It’s really been a blessing,” he told Davis. “I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family.”

Diddy shares son Christian, 22, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 13, with late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter.

In 2018, Porter was found dead at her Los Angeles home at age 47. Her cause of death was later determined to be lobar pneumonia.

Diddy is also a father to son Justin, 27, and daughter Chance, 14, from other relationships.

“For me, it’s been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person,” he continued.

The Grammy winner also hinted that new music might soon be on the way, telling Davis he’s been busy been “orchestrating” a new project.

“When I turned 50 … I knew something was missing and what was missing was music,” he added. “I don’t have a big splashy announcement. I can just say I’m back orchestrating and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

The MusiCares gala also featured interviews with A-list stars like Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys and Rod Stewart.