‘Schitt’s Creek’ Superfan Patrick Stewart Hosts Q&A Session With Cast: ‘I’m Now Obsessed With It’

Patrick Stewart is living out his superfan dreams.

In a brand new question and answer session with the “Schitt’s Creek” cast, exclusively shared by Entertainment Weekly, the “Star Trek” icon got to virtually meet Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘Saved By The Bell’ Among 2021 GLAAD Media Award Nominees

The group talk about their favourite memories from making the award-winning series, including some emotional moments from the finale.

“We have become addicted to ‘Schitt’s Creek’,” Stewart said. “At first I thought, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no. This is not going to be my kind of material at all.'”

RELATED: Kate Winslet ‘Completely Wet’ Herself When ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Name-Dropped Her

He added, “I’m now obsessed with it!”

“Schitt’s Creek” aired their final season last year. Later, they cleaned up during award season.