Delacey’s Heartbreaking Track ‘Everything You Need To Know About Me Today’ Will Have You Reaching For The Tissue Box

Delacey’s sophomore album does not shy away from sharing her life’s rawest highs and lows.

“It feels weird to share my story because nobody asked for it so I’m nervous and vulnerable, but you always feel like that when you release art that means something to you,” Delacey told ET Canada.

Calling her sophomore album more “personal” and “vulnerable” than her debut, the first track released “Everything You Need To Know About Me Today” is only 15 verses, and yet still details how she dealt with the loss of her grandmother, figured out her own identity, found the man of her dreams and even hints that she, or someone very close to her, may have dealt with sexual assault as a young woman.

“[The day I wrote the song] was an emotional day for me. It’s weird to talk about. I wasn’t planning on writing that day,” Delacey said. “I was at a weird place in my career, where I was sitting in the middle of the pandemic and decided I didn’t want to do music anymore. I’m not kidding, I thought I’d maybe be a pastry chef because I wasn’t finding any fulfillment in music anymore, so it’s weird that I wrote this incredibly important song on that day, which kickstarted my second album. I had a depressed day, and I just picked up my guitar and went to my bathtub fully clothed like I did when I was a little girl and just kind of sang out this weird song that is not a pop song at all. It doesn’t have any structure.”

“I welcome listeners to feel the truth and rawness. The story is in the song and the visual. I want it to speak for itself,” she added.

Now that several months have come and went since that dark day in the bathtub, Delacey listens to the master track and can hear that she’s “about to cry a lot.”

“I did the recording only a few days later in one take, and I could hear the emotional exhaustion in my voice… which is good for the song,” Delacey said. “It’s hard not to cringe at some of the parts where I’m singing really bad, but I still like it.”

“It’s just such a personal song,” she added. “It’s weird because I feel like I’ve always been a vulnerable writer to some extent, but when I wrote this song, I weirdly felt like I’ve been waiting my whole entire life to write it. I felt like something happened within me where I healed, and a weight was lifted off of me. I didn’t think I’d do a song like this because it’s not a prim and proper pop track, and it’s not even ambitious production wise, but I didn’t change any part of it. I do think it lights a huge thing in my life.”

Filmed in her parents’ Michigan hometown, surrounded by family members, the 9-minute music video captures the pains of growing, as well as the candid, intimate moments of life portrayed through memories of then and now. The visual features cameos from her grandfather, mother, father, brother, sister, uncle, cousins, and her fiancé.

Although filled with hardship, the song ends with a hopeful message, “But life is what you make it / and love is what you make it.”

“I love when my music connects with people so even though it’s therapeutic for me, if it connects, that’s all I can ask for,” she said.

Delacey started writing songs and playing piano at age seven in Orange County, while idolizing the likes of Stevie Nicks and Billie Holiday and listening to the vast vinyl collection she inherited from her father. Over the years the L.A.-songbird developed her own narrative voice that is both self-aware and sharply poetic, and can be appreciated through her #1 penned tracks for Halsey (“Without Me” – which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart), as well as tracks for Demi Lovato, Zara Larsson, The Chainsmokers, and Anne-Marie.

Since then Delacey released her solo debut “Black Coffee” earlier this year, a fitting next step for the muse on the rise, buoyed by an enormous 2 billion streams under her songwriting belt, an MTV Push artist accolade, a Delta spotlight artist campaign and her first major festival appearances including Outside Lands Festival and Austin City Limits.

Delacey’s sophomore album will arrive later this year on Delicate Flower. The songbird describes it as banjo-y, folky and sad.