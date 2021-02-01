Carey Mulligan Gets Candid About Having 2 Kids Under Age 5: ‘I’m Lucky If I Can Learn My Lines And Show Up’

Carey Mulligan is getting honest about the realities of motherhood.

The 35-year-old actress appears on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s March issue.

RELATED: Carey Mulligan Says Lip-Syncing Alongside Britney Spears In ‘Promising Young Woman’ Was A ‘Bucket List’ Achievement

Carey Mulligan — Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar UK/ QUENTIN JONES

In an interview with the outlet, Mulligan opens up about the challenges of being a parent during the pandemic.

“I got knitting stuff at the beginning of lockdown and I tried it once, and was like, I don’t have f*****g time to knit. I can’t do this. I can’t learn anything. I’m just going to keep the children entertained and then go to bed and do it again.”

The “Great Gatsby” star shares Evelyn, 5, and Wilfred, 3, with Marcus Mumford, the lead singer of Mumford & Sons.

Mulligan also revealed how she no longer has the time to spend months preparing for film roles. “I didn’t go to drama school, I kind of felt like a chancer, so I figured that I had to do loads of homework so that I was allowed to be here. The reality of my life now is that I have two kids under the age of five, and I’m lucky if I can learn my lines and show up,” she admitted.

RELATED: Carey Mulligan, Zendaya Join Forces For ‘Actors On Actors’, Talk ‘Promising Young Woman’ Reviews And Filming Third ‘Spider-Man’

Mulligan’s latest project is “Promising Young Woman” — a dark comedy about a woman who deals with an unspecified trauma from her past by entrapping toxic males to exact revenge.

Speaking about the evolving perception of women on film and TV, she added, “We are finally understanding that audiences want to see stories about women who aren’t necessarily always nice. You still root for them, you still care about them – it’s brilliantly done in “Fleabag”, and brilliantly done in “I May Destroy You”. Some of the stuff that both of those characters do is totally morally questionable and unpleasant, but you’re 100 per cent behind them, the whole way through. It’s really fun to see people behaving badly.”

RELATED: Film Critic ‘Appalled’ At Reaction To ‘Promising Young Woman’ Review Deemed ‘Sexist’ By Carey Mulligan

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale from Feb. 3.