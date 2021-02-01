Marilyn Manson Dropped From TV Shows And Record Label Following Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

Loma Vista Recordings and AMC Entertainment will cease working with Marilyn Manson after Evan Rachel Wood accused the rockstar of “horrifically abusing” her “for years.”

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” read a statement from the record label shared with ET Canada. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Meanwhile, AMC has decided to cut Manson from an upcoming series he was set to star in.

According to Vanity Fair, the singer will no longer appear in Shudder’s horror anthology, “Creepshow”, in light of the allegations.

Additionally, Starz’s “American Gods” has also dropped Manson.

In a statement to Deadline, a spokesperson said, “Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse.”

Wood, 33, had previously spoken out about being abused in a relationship, but hadn’t named names up until now.

On Monday, she posted a message on Instagram which read: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

She concluded, “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson and Wood were thought to have gotten together when she was 19 in 2007, before getting engaged in January 2010. They ended their relationship in August of that year. Manson is 18 years older than Wood.

