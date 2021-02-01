The Weeknd Brings Meals To Frontline Workers While Supporting Black-Owned Restaurants

The Weeknd is taking time out from Super Bowl half-time show rehearsals to get involved in some important causes.

The Canadian superstar highlighted Black-owned restaurants while delivering meals to frontline heroes in Tampa, Florida.

The “Save Your Tears” singer headed to AdventHealth Carrollwood medical facility where he donated 150 delicious meals from Mama’s Southern Soul Food.

The Weeknd is the first artist to partner with @postmates to bring national support to black owned companies. He donated 150 meals from Mama's Southern Soul Food, an independent local restaurant, to AdventHealth Carrollwood frontline employees. pic.twitter.com/T6CYbHw3Gu — The Weeknd News (@NewsWeeknd) February 1, 2021

The local eatery is one of the Black-owned restaurants set to feature at the top of the Postmates food delivery app in February.

Supported by The Weeknd, the Postmates initiative aims to bring national support to Black-owned businesses.

AdventHealth Carrollwood is located near Raymond James Stadium, where The Weeknd will set the stage alight during the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday.

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will be performing the U.S. National Anthem, while H.E.R. is set to deliver a rendition of “America The Beautiful”.

Just 22,000 fans will be permitted into the stands to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7.