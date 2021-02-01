Dolly Parton Explains Why She Turned Down Presidential Medal Of Freedom Twice

Dolly Parton is revealing why she twice said no to receiving her nation’s highest civilian honour.

The country music legend, 75, was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump’s administration two times.

Now Parton is disclosing the real reason why she had to turn it down.

“I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID,” she said while joining “Today” through video link on Monday.

Parton has since been offered the award from Joe Biden’s administration, however, she’s still reluctant to accept the honour.

“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure,” she conceded.

The humble “Jolene” singer added, “It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”

“I think everyone thinks you might deserve it,” host Hoda Kotb replied.

The prolific charity worker recently donated $1 million to help fund coronavirus research.