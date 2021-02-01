Justin Timberlake Says Internet Won’t Allow Him To Forget Iconic Double Denim Look

Justin Timberlake is looking back on some of his most regrettable fashion moments.

The “Sexy Back” singer took a trip down style memory lane during The Hollywood Reporter‘s songwriter roundtable.

“I confess that there was maybe a period in the ’90s where I could skip over some of the outfits that were public, but the internet will never,” confessed Timberlake.

John Legend pointed to one particularly questionable outfit choice, noting, “Denim on denim on denim on denim that will never be forgotten!”

Timberlake responded, “Thanks, John. Uh, no, the internet won’t allow me to forget them. So it’s all good.”

Back in 2001, Timberlake and then girlfriend, Britney Spears, rocked up to the American Music Awards wearing matching all-denim ensembles.

The iconic fashion moment has since become ingrained in pop-culture history.

Timberlake also discussed how his most meaningful work is done away from the public eye.

“For me, I always felt like the work that I did when nobody was watching was the most important work,” he added. “I come from a creed and a generation that the hardest job you have is to make it look like it all just came so easily to you, you know?”

Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Timberlake virtually united for The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual roundtable, where they discussed the songs they composed for films and how they found inspiration through a pandemic.