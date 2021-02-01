Kylie Jenner Throws Lavish Celebration For Stormi’s 3rd Birthday

Happy birthday to Stormi Webster!

The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott turned 3 on Monday.

Jenner took to her Instagram story to share photographs from her little one’s lavish birthday celebrations.

Stormi — Instagram Stories @KylieJenner

Stormi donned a dress that was fit for a real life princess, complete with her very own crown.

“Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons,” Kylie told her fans on Instagram, “but I still went all out for Stormi at my house. We are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and my family, which will still be just as amazing.”

The celebration included a candy shop, a food truck and a giant inflatable slide.

Jenner also posted a heartfelt tribute to her little girl.

“It’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years,” she wrote. “But on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do.”