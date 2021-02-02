John Cena Shares An Exclusive Look At His ‘Peacemaker’ Costume On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

John Cena unveiled his Peacemaker costume during an appearance on Monday’s “Tonight Show”.

The actor gave Jimmy Fallon an exclusive sneak peek of his ensemble, describing the “Suicide Squad” character as “a douchey, bro-ey Captain America!”

Fallon told Cena as he first came on the screen, “Wow John, this is unbelievable!”

RELATED: Eric Andre Suffers Concussion After John Cena Stunt Gone Wrong

Cena said, “This is the first actual interview that Peacemaker has ever done, and I wanted to bestow it upon you. It’s a really special occasion, so thanks for having me man!” confirming he was doing the interview at Peacemaker’s house.

The new “The Suicide Squad” movie is set to be released in August, before “Peacemaker” drops on HBO Max shortly after that.

Fallon also questioned Cena about one of the more difficult shots to film in the movie that involved empanadas. See what the star had to say about it in the clip above.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Joins ‘The Suicide Squad’

Cena and Fallon also took turns asking each other random questions and immediately answering them with the first thing that popped into their heads before time ran out: