‘Bling Empire’ Star Kane Lim Convinces Ellen DeGeneres To Try A Mouth Massage

Kane Lim talks all things “Bling Empire” as he appears on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The star of the hit Netflix reality show shows off his impressive shoe collection before telling DeGeneres how his Chinese zodiac sign pairs well with hers.

Lim also convinces DeGeneres to get a “relaxing” mouth massage, to which she seems unsure at first but eventually agrees to do if he sends somebody over.

Lim says, “Especially since you’re a talk show host I think this is perfect for you!”

The reality TV star adds of whether he keeps in touch with his fellow cast members when the cameras aren’t rolling, “Yesterday we had a COVID test and stuff before doing a small gathering,” revealing how they had a “small, intimate boat party” but they ended up getting “down and dirty.”

Lim then says when asked if his castmates Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray are still together, “I think so, they’re still together as of yesterday.”

Plus, DeGeneres surprises Lim with Ellen-ized sneakers to add to his already blinged-out shoe wall.