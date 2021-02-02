Rebel Wilson Donates ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Winnings To Students In Tanzania

Students at the School of St Jude are sending their thanks to Rebel Wilson.

On Tuesday, the Australian “Pitch Perfect” star shared a video on her Instagram featuring 20 graduates from the school in Tanzania. She is donating her $250,000 in prize money, from her appearance on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” last month, to the students.

The funds will go toward putting the 20 graduates through university as part of a program Wilson has sponsored since 2016.

“I am so proud of the 20 graduates who now are funded to go to university using the $250, 000 prize money I just won on ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ last month,” Wilson wrote.

In the video, a number of students took a moment to thank the actress for her efforts to help them achieve success.

“Hi Rebel, it is Anna here, it is one of the students you took to the US back in 2016. I just saw your episode on ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ and I can’t believe you won $250,000 for this school you’re so incredible!,” one student said.

“Your sponsoring of tertiary scholarships of more 20 students for the entirely of their degree and in less than five years we’ll have more doctors, engineers, accountants and scientists in Tanzania because of you!” she added.