Mickey Guyton Performs Groundbreaking Country Hit ‘Black Like Me’ On ‘Colbert’

Mickey Guyton is making history.

On Monday, the country singer appeared on Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” for a performance of his groundbreaking single “Black Like Me”.

“It’s a hard life on easy street/Just white painted picket fences far as you can see/If you think we live in the land of the free/You should try to be Black like me,” Guyton sang.

With “Black Like Me”, Guyton recently became the first ever Black solo female artist nominated for a Grammy in the country category, snagging a nod for Best Country Solo Performance.

The track, which was originally written in the summer of 2019, was finally released in June amid the swell of Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Prior to Guyton, the last black female artists nominated in the country category were the Pointer Sisters, who took home Best Country Performance by a Duo/Group for “Fairytale” in 1975.

