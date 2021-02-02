‘Courtside Karen’ Apologizes To LeBron James After Threatening To ‘F**k Him Up’ & Getting Kicked Out Of Hawks Game

A Hawks fan dubbed “Courtside Karen” sparked an online frenzy after being kicked out of an NBA game for slamming LeBron James on Monday.

Juliana Carlos claimed she stuck up for her husband Chris after he reportedly exchanged heated words with James.

Refs stop the game after a Hawks fan heckles LeBron pic.twitter.com/NsoFjyel97 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2021

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

Her reaction resulted in the group being booted from State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 107-99 victory over the Hawks.

RELATED: LeBron James Says ‘We Live In Two Americas’ After Watching U.S. Capitol Riots

James then posted:

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

James said after the game that he didn’t think the group should’ve had to leave the stadium and that he thought alcohol might have been involved.

RELATED: LeBron James Calls Out Youth Football Coach Who Hit Child

The sportsman added, “I’m happy fans are back in the building. I miss the interaction. I need that interaction.”

He also said that safety always had to come first, especially since Carlos took down her mask.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building. … I miss that interaction. … We as players need that interaction." LeBron on his interaction with spectators in Atlanta on Monday: pic.twitter.com/spWDITZqkl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

“Just got kicked out of the game for talking s**t to LeBron James for talking s**t to my f**king husband,” Carlos said on social media.

“LeBron looked at my husband during the game and cussed him out and I stood up and I go, ‘Don’t f**king talk to my husband. Talk to my husband one more time and I will f**k you up.’ And he started fighting with me, ‘Shut your mouth, dumb b***h.’ And I go, ‘You shut your f**king mouth b***h.’”

LeBron, any truth to Courtside Karen's claims?pic.twitter.com/Z8dcbequnl — WG (@GuoBlue) February 2, 2021

Following the viral interaction, Carlos apologized.

“To say things escalated quickly at yesterday’s game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment,” she said in a statement, via TMZ. “My husband is a huge sports fan and we’re passionate people, and let’s be real; sports wouldn’t be sports without a little trash-talking.”

Added Carlos: “What should have been quick back-and-forth between two adults got out of hand and my natural instinct to stand up for the man I love kicked in. Did I get defensive when that happened? Yes. Did I use offensive language when I could have taken the higher road? yes. And for these things, I take full responsibility.”

See some of the reaction to “Courtside Karen” below.

Bron called her "courtside karen"….Im howling & crying😭😭😭😭 — Derrick (@DerrickAshimwe) February 2, 2021

She’s 25 & Courtside Karen are trending. Great way to start off BHM 🤣 — OG Bre (@MCDH_bm12) February 2, 2021

This Courtside Karen is getting dragged for coming at Lebron… And I love it. 😂😂😂 — Sarah (@SarahSight) February 2, 2021

LeBron putting that courtside Karen in her place, I love it. — Greyson D.E.N.N.I.S. (@greysondennis95) February 2, 2021

Lebron right now probably about to have a midnight glass of red wine before calling it a night while courtside Karen still worked up about it on Instagram. — Cam (@damnitscam33) February 2, 2021

Lakers players going after Courtside Karen 😂 pic.twitter.com/68jmIZCULI — Ali B (@ali_behpoornia) February 2, 2021