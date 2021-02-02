LeBron James Mocks ‘Courtside Karen’ After She Threatened To ‘F**k Him Up’ Before Being Kicked Out Of Hawks Game

By Becca Longmire.

LeBron James. Photo: CPImages
A Hawks fan dubbed “Courtside Karen” sparked an online frenzy after being kicked out of an NBA game for slamming LeBron James on Monday.

Juliana Carlos claimed she stuck up for her husband Chris after he reportedly exchanged heated words with James.

Her reaction resulted in the group being booted from State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 107-99 victory over the Hawks.

James then posted:

James said after the game that he didn’t think the group should’ve had to leave the stadium and that he thought alcohol might have been involved.

The sportsman added, “I’m happy fans are back in the building. I miss the interaction. I need that interaction.”

He also said that safety always had to come first, especially since Carlos took down her mask.

“Just got kicked out of the game for talking s**t to LeBron James for talking s**t to my f**king husband,” Carlos said on social media.

“LeBron looked at my husband during the game and cussed him out and I stood up and I go, ‘Don’t f**king talk to my husband. Talk to my husband one more time and I will f**k you up.’ And he started fighting with me, ‘Shut your mouth, dumb b***h.’ And I go, ‘You shut your f**king mouth b***h.’”

See some of the reaction to “Courtside Karen” below.

