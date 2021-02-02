Jenna Dewan Says ‘Going With The Flow’ Helped With Past 3 Years Of Change, Including Split From Channing Tatum And Engagement To Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is taking the path of least resistance.

The dancer, actress and mom revealed how going with the flow has taken her down a road to greater self-acceptance.

“You can’t really control how life is going to look – you just know how you want to feel,” she explained during her new cover interview with Women’s Health.

“I am in no way at that point where I’m like, ‘I’ve got it all figured out.’ I’m still learning more about myself every single day: what I want, how I want to experience it. All of that is in flux. I am not one of those people who thinks change doesn’t happen. Instead, I own it, I’m happy with it, and I’m excited to see what develops from it.”

Jenna Dewan — Eric Ray Davidson for Women’s Health

The past three years have been a whirlwind for Dewan after splitting from ex-husband Channing Tatum in 2018 and getting engaged to Steve Kazee in February 2020.

Revealing how she’s dealt with the big changes in her life, Dewan admitted, “I got here by following the flow. I’ve really been big on that. I know when I’m swimming upstream and fighting it.”

The “Step up” star gave birth to her second child, Callum, in March 2020, just days before stay-at-home orders went into effect. “I was in this postpartum-haze bubble, then a week later, everything just shut down,” she recalled. “It was new; it was different; it was kind of scary. But we were all in it together.”

Dewan credits pilates for keeping her in amazing shape throughout the pandemic. “It gets you fit so fast, and just you just feel stronger,” she said. “The dancer in me really likes it because it activates the same muscles in my core. You feel things all just start to go where they’re meant to go.”

Aside from pilates, the mom of two has been keeping fit by dancing whenever she can.

“I’m always dancing, even in the kitchen,” she continued. “Callum laughs and smiles when I dance, especially when I give him a good hair whip. It’s as if it’s the funniest thing that ever happened. And Evie’s always like, ‘Dance party time!’”

Dewan also opened up about turning 40 in December. “I feel better in my skin. I feel more grounded in my body,” she added. “I feel excited for this next decade and what is available to create. Even in this crazy year, I still have that feeling.”