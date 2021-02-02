Olivia Newton-John Takes Swipe At Any ‘Grease’ Backlash: ‘We Need To Relax A Little Bit’

Olivia Newton-John has defended “Grease” following backlash suggesting it’s sexist and lacks diversity.

The actress, who played the lead role of Sandy in the much-loved 1978 flick alongside John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, spoke about the criticism the movie received after being replayed on TV over Christmas.

Speaking on the “A Life of Greatness” podcast, Newton-John said: “I think it’s kind of silly. I mean, this movie was made in the 1970s about the 1950s.

“It was a stage play, it’s a musical, it’s fun. It’s a fun movie musical not to be taken so seriously.

“We need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are. I didn’t see it like that at all, I think it’s a fun movie that entertains people,” she added.

Ahhh man. Just watching #Grease one of my favourite films and it’s so of its time. Misogynistic, sexist and a bit rapey. — Dr Kelly 🔶 💙 (@KellyQuilt) December 26, 2020

I wish I could watch grease without getting angry at how sexist it is x x x — nnnneeeauhhh (@niajade_) December 26, 2020

Grease was my favourite musical growing up. Still good but now I know how good it would’ve been if you know: not for racism — V🌍 (@sincerelyVJB) December 26, 2020

Newton-John’s comments come after she revealed the “Grease” premiere party got pretty wild back in the ’70s when it was released.

The star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” in October, with host Andy Cohen asking: “The ‘Grease’ premiere party was held at Studio 54 in 1978, Elton John was there, Grace Jones was there, what do you remember about that night?”

“I just remember it was crazy,” Newton-John replied. “There were lots of people in the bathrooms doing strange things that I hadn’t seen before. It was wild and fun and a very exciting night.”