Natalie Portman Is Rewriting Classic Fairy Fables: ‘Princess Stories Are Really Problematic’

Natalie Portman is now a children’s book author, all for her daughter.

Last fall, the “Black Swan” star released her first ever picture book, Natalie Portman’s Fables, which retells the classic stories of The Tortoise and the Hare, The Three Little Pigs and Country Mouse and City Mouse.

Appearing on “The Project”, the 39-year-old opened up about why she decided to put her own spin on old fables, explaining that after the birth of her daughter she realized “we needed new versions of them.”

“I started noticing that the characters in all of these classic stories were predominantly male, and I wanted to keep the stories alive for her,” Portman said.

She added, “I think they’re so wonderful and I want her to know the classics, but I also wanted her to have a reflection of the world that is more accurate.”

When host Lisa Wilkinson said that she’d decided not to read her children Cinderella, Portman said, “All those kind of princess stories are really problematic.”

Referring to Cinderella in particular, the actress explained, “You have to fit into the shoe and only one person can fit into a shoe, but [the prince] doesn’t remember the face of the girl he was dancing with last night. Like, it also doesn’t make sense on top of being very offensive!”