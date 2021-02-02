Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has Been Working With A Therapist To Help Navigate Negative Social Media Attention

Hailey Bieber is using therapy to help her to deal with online trolling.

The model discussed the negativity she receives on social media during a candid conversation with Women’s Health UK’s “Going for Goal” podcast.

“I’ve talked it a lot through with a therapist, and I do therapy consistently,” she shared. “For a while strangers made me feel like I had to explain myself, when the reality is, I don’t owe them anything. It took me a while to get there and understand that, because I’m kind of a perfectionist and I don’t want people to hate me or be mad at me. I want to be like ‘Hey I’m actually not this person that you think I am.'”

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Reveals Moment She Fell For Justin Bieber, Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

“I just realized that there’s people on the internet that, no matter what you say and do, they want to just hate you because they are not happy with themselves,” Hailey continued. “The more I’ve been able to break that down with a therapist [and] the more I realize it has nothing to do with me, or my personal character, I felt a lot more freedom.”

The 24-year-old also revealed how her husband Justin Bieber’s Lyme disease battle has motivated her to pay more attention to her own health.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Stars In Justin Bieber’s New Music Video For ‘Anyone’

“I think with the Lyme disease and that situation, it definitely makes you more aware of your health and I think it makes you pay more attention to how you feel and different symptoms,” she explained. “Lyme disease is an interesting thing because a lot of people don’t believe it’s real, and a lot of people think it’s BS. But I’ve had it before, I’ve dealt with it. My husband has it and deals with it very deeply. I think it’s about finding the right doctors who believe in getting to the bottom of any health issues that you might have.”

For the star, exercise has been an important factor in keeping both mind and body in great shape.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Makes NSFW Comment About Hailey Bieber’s Jaw While Promoting New Single ‘Anyone’

“I really like Pilates and boxing for cardio. And I’ll do a couple of sessions a week in the gym, weight training and cardio,” the daughter of Stephen Baldwin added. “I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape because it’s very elongating. And a lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance. And I think that’s why I identify with and like it so much.”