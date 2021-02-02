Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Incredible Vocals With ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ Cover

“Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone.”

On Tuesdays, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opened things with another Kellyoke cover, this time taking on a Bill Withers classic.

Clarkson put her full vocal range on display singing her take on “Ain’t No Sunshine,” accompanied by her band.

The song was written by Withers and originally released in 1971, inspired by the 1962 Lee Remnick and Jack Lemmon film “Days of Wine and Roses” about a two alcoholics struggling with their addiction.

Recently, Clarkson has covered a number of classic tracks by artists like Phil Collins, Yazoo, and more.