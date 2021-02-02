Britney Spears Claps Back At Fans Who Criticize Her Dance Videos

Britney Spears isn’t sorry that her moves aren’t always perfect.

The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram on Monday to respond to criticism of the energetic dance videos she’s been sharing throughout lockdown.

“If you think I should look like I’m on a magazine cover when I dance… sorry ain’t happening,” quipped the 39-year-old hitmaker.

Spears most recently shared videos of herself dancing to J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” and Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake’s “Holy Grail”.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner’s highly publicized conservatorship battle is set to be explored in an upcoming documentary titled, “Framing Britney Spears“.