Michael B. Jordan Becomes A Living, Breathing A.I. Assistant In New Super Bowl Ad

Having Michael B. Jordan around to help you out is a woman’s dream, literally.

The “Creed” star is front and centre in the new Super Bowl Ad for Amazon’s Alexa assistant, and things get real steamy, real fast.

In the minute-long ad, a team of Amazon employees are admiring the company’s latest Alexa device when one of them saying, “I literally couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be… inside,” while getting distracted by an image of Jordan on a bus ad.

She soon begins daydreaming about having Jordan around her house as her digital assistant, standing among sprinklers, taking his shirt off just to dim the lights, and reading an audiobook to her in the bath, all while her husband finds himself helpless around the home.

“Add bath oil to my shopping list,” she asks Jordan, before her husband interjects, “No, don’t do that.”

The ad will air during the fourth quarter of the big game on Sunday night.