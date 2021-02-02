Kate Hudson Talks Having A Thing For Musicians, Jokes ‘The Lifestyle Is Not Something To Fall In Love With’

Kate Hudson loves musicians, and they love her.

The actress discusses being drawn to musicians romantically in a new interview with InStyle, telling the magazine: “I would like to say they’re attracted to me. I’m attracted to musical people, period. From the outside, yeah, I get it. ‘Oh, I like a rock star,’ or whatever. But that’s not really what it is.”

Adding, “The reason I connect so deeply with musicians… is because we all connect to music in a way that you don’t have to explain. You just feel it, and it’s something you love.”

However, she explains, laughing, “The lifestyle is not something to fall in love with.”

Hudson had her eldest son, Ryder, 17, with her ex-husband, The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 9, with Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy.

The star’s current partner, Danny Fujikawa, the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, is a guitarist.

Hudson, who is now starring in Sia’s new movie “Music”, goes on to talk about growing up as a child born into the entertainment world: “I grew up with parents who are old-school,” she says, referring to her stepfather, actor Kurt Russell, and actress mom Goldie Hawn.

Adding, “And when you are a performer, you do everything. You dance, you sing, you act, and you try to make these skills go together. That’s all I wanted to do. I wanted to sing, I wanted to dance, and then I wanted to act.”

Hudson then discusses the escapism of dressing up, telling the publication: “Glamour is fantasy to me. It’s part of what we were doing for this shoot. I was sitting there with these sparkles on my eyes, and I realized that since I was a little girl, I’ve loved beautiful dresses that made me feel like I was in a fairytale.”

She recalls her style from her youth, saying, “I feel like I owned the clothes that were at the shoot when I was 17. Except they weren’t Dior. They would have been from my favourite store up in Topanga, Hidden Treasures.”

Meanwhile, during the pandemic Hudson says she realized, “I needed to put on beautiful, flowy things that were colourful, even just to sit at home.”

Hudson was also featured on InStyle’s “Ladies First Podcast”, where Editor-In-Chief Laura Brown debuted her cover to her for the first time, as well as talking more about the actress’ love of musicians and choosing happiness.

The March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Feb. 12.