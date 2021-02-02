Tom Payne Dishes About Catherine Zeta-Jones Joining The ‘Prodigal Son’ Cast And His Recent Wedding

Tom Payne certainly has a lot to celebrate in 2021. With Global’s “Prodigal Son” off to a thrilling start in season two, newlywed Payne is still riding high on his recent marriage to Jennifer Akerman.

“It feels great! I have a ring on now!” he laughs, showing off his wedding bling to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman. Payne and Akerman tied the knot in December after the pandemic forced them to put their April wedding on hold.

“But it’s weird for me, I had a bit of a phobia of rings and that whole de-gloving thing freaked me out, and wearing a ring and getting it caught on something and getting your finger ripped off – I’ve literally never worn rings in my life,” he adds.

RELATED: Michael Sheen And Tom Payne Tease ‘Bonkers’ Season 2 Of ‘Prodigal Son’

Having a ring is a great way to stay connected to Akerman while he’s in New York filming “Prodigal Son”.

“I have to take my ring off for work, but at the end of the day, it’s really nice to put it back on again – it’s really soppy, but it is. I really like putting it back on at the end of the day!” he says.

Season two of the wickedly dark drama may be anything but “soppy,” especially when an Oscar winner is about to join the cast. Payne says he’s very excited to have Catherine Zeta-Jones join the series, even if he can’t reveal too much about her character just yet.

RELATED: ‘Prodigal Son’ Creators Talk Shocking Season 1 Finale, What Viewers Missed In Pandemic-Scrapped Episodes

“Catherine is playing a doctor, who is at Claremont with Michael’s character, and what else can I tell you? Not much!” he reveals. “We’re very excited to have her – and that says a lot about our show that people want to come and play with us.”

And for Payne, having Michael Sheen as his on-screen dad was one of the main reasons he jumped at the chance to play Malcolm Bright in the series.

“He’s just a phenomenal actor,” he says. “When I got the job, I was literally jumping up and down in my house saying, ‘Oh my God, I get to do scenes with Michael – that’s so exciting!'”

“Prodigal Son” airs Tuesdays on Global at 9 p.m. ET/PT.