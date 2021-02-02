Leonardo DiCaprio’s Beach House Was Full Of ‘Titanic’ Memorabilia, Interior Designer Reveals

Leonardo DiCaprio really loves “Titanic”.

On the latest episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, interior designer Megan Weaver revealed some insider secrets about DiCaprio’s Malibu beach home.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Asks Joe Biden To ‘Confront’ The Climate Crisis

Describing a time years ago when the actor’s mom let her and her boyfriend staying at his beach house, Weaver recalled, “We walked in and you walk into this beach house and everything was ‘Titanic’, ‘Titanic’ towels, ‘Titanic’ poster, ‘Titanic’, you know, everywhere. And so he did look at me and he was like, is this Leo’s house? Yes. That’s Leo’s house. So that was, that was pretty amazing.”

She continued, “I don’t think that’s something he would do now, but back then… I think the film wasn’t even that it wasn’t that old. And it was also not his main house… it was probably his mom who did it, but it was a dead giveaway.”

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Was Her First Celebrity Crush

Weaver added, “I remember it was the best bed I’ve ever slept in, in my life. I had to like, look at the mattress and see what kind of mattress it was. Everything was very tasteful, but there were like dead giveaways with the Titanic towels and robes and the poster of Leo and yeah. So that was pretty fun.”

Asked if DiCaprio also had a poster for “Titanic” in the house, she revealed, “There Was a poster, there was a poster. Yeah. That’s kind of… I know, I know.”