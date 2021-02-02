Netflix Drops First Trailer For Empowering New Teen Movie ‘Moxie’ Starring Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler is inspiring a revolution in new Netflix movie, “Moxie”.

The comedian plays a former rebel who is now mom to shy teenage daughter, Vivian (Hadley Robinson).

According to the official synopsis, Vivian is a 16-year-old who “has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) forces her to examine the unchecked behaviour of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realizes she’s fed up.”

Inspired by her mother’s rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, unexpectedly sparking a movement.

Directed by Poehler and based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu, “Moxie” also stars Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Josephine Langford.

“Moxie” hits Netflix on March 3.