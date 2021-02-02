Lilly Singh Talks To Drew Barrymore About Being The Only Female Daily Late-Night Host

Being the only one isn’t easy.

On Tuesday, Lilly Singh appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and talked about being the only female daily late-night host on television with her show “A Little Late”.

“It’s exciting and humbling because obviously it’s a huge honour to be the first or only anything, but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t come with a lot of pressure, a lot of critique, a lot of trying to meet people’s expectations,” Singh said. “Really it’s just the journey of me learning how to be my authentic self, doing what I think serves me and my audience best and learning a whole new world. It’s a lot of everything, personally and professionally to be honest.”

Barrymore asked, “You really are the person who creates the tone, does the writing and producing, has a part in the directing and you play all these different characters….How do you collaborate with other people when you are getting notes and critiques… what’s your process because I’m in the same boat?”

“You know what for me it’s really important to take the reins of my creative because I do know I am a minority on screen, I have a very specific point of view and very specific voice and I want to make sure that comes through,” Singh told her. “However I have to balance that with being open to feedback and criticism. Especially, you know, I talk really fast, NBC comes to me and says slow down a little bit I need to not be a sensitive artist and go ‘Okay, that’s a good note.’… It’s finding a balance between voice and being open to collaboration.”

Singh also took the opportunity to tell Barrymore how much the movie “Never Been Kissed” meant to her growing up.

“I feel like as a younger person when I watched, ‘Never Been Kissed’ it really molded a part of me to become who I am today,” she said. “I think the reason I am so about kindness online, against cyber bullying, about just welcoming people in is because when I watched ‘Never Been Kissed’ it was the first movie I watched where I actually felt a pit in my stomach because of the portrayal of this character and it’s making me want to be a better person. And I can’t say that’s true of any other movie I’ve watched as a kid. So you literally, your performance has made me who I am today.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays on Global at 3 p.m. ET/PT, and “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT.