Justin Bieber Nabs Most Music Nominations At 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Justin Bieber has nabbed the most music nominations at this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

After all these years, the Canadian hitmaker is still the person most would like to get slimed it seems, with him being up for four gongs; favourite male artist and favourite song (“Yummy”), as well as two nods for favourite music collaboration – “Lonely” (with Benny Blanco) and “Holy” (featuring Chance the Rapper).

Blackpink, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Shawn Mendes follow Bieber, each with two music noms.

Kenan Thompson is set to host the show, which will air live on March 13.

This year’s ceremony will obviously be different to previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Billboard, the famous Orange Blimp will leave the Kids’ Choice Awards venue for the first time and “take fans on a wild ride around the world and beyond.”

Viewers will travel to outer space, Bikini Bottom and into celebrities’ homes using XR technology.

The show will also feature live and interactive fan walls that bring celebrities and families at home to the main stage, second-screen live voting where fans stay in control, and a Kids’ Choice Award presented by one lucky family chosen during the ceremony.

See the list of music noms below.

Favourite female artist:

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favourite male artist:

Drake

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favourite music group:

Black Eyed Peas

Blackpink

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Favourite music collaboration:

“Be Kind”, Marshmello & Halsey

“Holy”, Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“Ice Cream”, BlackPink & Selena Gomez

“Lonely”, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

“Rain on Me”, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Stuck with U”, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Favourite song:

“Blinding Lights”, The Weeknd

“Cardigan”, Taylor Swift

“Dynamite”, BTS

“Toosie Slide”, Drake

“Wonder”, Shawn Mendes

“Yummy”, Justin Bieber