Lana Condor Admits She Was In A ‘Horrible’ Mental State Following The Mega-Success Of ‘To All The Boys’

Despite the success of “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”, Lana Condor found herself in a “horrible” mental state.

The actress, 23, who will reprise her role as Lara Jean in Netflix’s third instalment, “Always And Forever”, covers the latest issue of Self magazine and shares how she got through that low point in her life.

“I was just saying yes to everything because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and you want to capitalize on it, and you want to feel like you’re fully embracing everything. But I’ve never felt more horrible mentally,” she explains.

“I was so burned out … I would go home at night and I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep,” she continued. “I would shake going to bed and shake waking up because it was just so much stimulation.”

So, Condor made the decision to move from Los Angeles to Seattle, Washington, with longtime love Anthony De La Torre. The couple have been dating since 2015.

“I feel more human,” she said. “Life is slower where I’m living now and I have never felt happier, because I feel fuller.”

“The stuff I have put [Anthony] through… This poor guy,” Condor said of De La Torre. “He’s been there and supportive. Never once has he ever held me back. He always just wants the best for my future. He wants to be a part of it. That’s what I would say to [my character] Lara Jean: If someone’s making you choose [between them and] your career or your future and your success and your path and your journey, that’s probably not the right person to be with.”

Condor, who was adopted from Vietnam when she was four months old, also addressed Asian representation in Hollywood: “I’ve had times where I will be in a [casting] room, and all the girls are blonde and blue-eyed, and [I’m] the only Asian girl there. And you’re like, ‘What am I doing? Do you have me here to fill a quota?’.… That can feel very obviously limiting.”

“Always And Forever” hits Netflix February 12.