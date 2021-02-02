Lenny Kravitz Is A ‘Heartbeat Billionaire’ In New Stella Artois Super Bowl Ad

Lenny Kravitz is sharing his heart.

On Tuesday, the musician debuted his brand-new Super Bowl ad for Stella Artois titled “Heartbeat Billionaire”.

RELATED: Lenny Kravitz Says His Relationship With Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet And Her Husband Jason Momoa Is ‘Wonderful’

The commercial opens with Kravitz sitting behind a drum set.

“We’re all born with 2.5 billion heartbeats,” he says. “That makes you a billionaire.”

He then hits the drums before the ad turns into an animated sequence with his song “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over”.

Kravitz urges everyone to “invest in each other, and the moments we share, because you’re rich in life when you’re a heartbeat billionaire.”

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Becomes A Living, Breathing A.I. Assistant In New Super Bowl Ad

Talking about the ad campaign with ABC News Radio, Kravitz said, “This campaign is about investing in each other, using our 2.5 billion heartbeats to spread love, to nurture the relationships in life that are important to us during this time.

“This [pandemic] has been an opportunity, despite all the drama that’s going on, to really connect with our loved ones and our families, and it’s given us an opportunity to see what is important in life. At the end of the day, it’s How are you going to spend your life? What kind of energy did you put out there into the world?”